Companies / Property

Hyprop and Attacq conclude sale of West African assets

Attention will shift back to investments in SA, while Hyprop also has a portfolio in Eastern Europe

12 August 2024 - 19:52
by Nompilo Goba and Noxolo Majavu
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Hyprop’s Canal Walk in Cape Town. Picture: SUPPLIED
Hyprop’s Canal Walk in Cape Town. Picture: SUPPLIED

SA property groups Attacq and Hyprop are selling their stakes in shopping malls across Nigeria and Ghana. Both companies are looking to focus on their investments in SA, while Hyprop also has a portfolio in Eastern Europe.

The deals involve the disposal of the companies’ holdings in Ikeja City Mall, Nigeria, as well as several prominent properties in Ghana, including Accra Mall, Kumasi City Mall and West Hills Mall.

The agreements comprise two major transactions. The first involves Attacq, through its subsidiary AIH International (AIHI), and Hyprop Mauritius, selling its interests in Ikeja City Mall. This sale includes AIHI’s 25% stake and Hyprop Mauritius’ 75% stake in Gruppo, the entity that owns Ikeja City Mall.

The total consideration for this transaction is $32m (about R583m), to be settled via the issuance of class A shares at $4.19 each in Lango Real Estate, the buyer.

The second transaction covers Attacq’s 50% interest in AttAfrica, which owns the Ghanaian properties. The consideration for this sale is about $27.31m, also to be settled through the issuance of Lango shares.

By exiting the Sub-Saharan African markets, Attacq said it aimed to concentrate on its domestic assets while relieving itself from associated guarantees to lenders. Hyprop said the transactions were in line with its stated intention to dispose of its Sub-Saharan Africa investments outside SA.

Both transactions are subject to regulatory approvals and consent from relevant financial and competition authorities and are set to be completed by the end of the year.

On completion, Attacq said it would hold about 4.3% of Lango’s share capital. The company recently agreed to acquire the remaining 20% share of the Mall of Africa from Atterbury Property Holdings for R1.07bn, giving Attacq Waterfall Investment Company full ownership of the mall.

Hyprop owns popular shopping malls including Rosebank Mall, Hyde Park Corner and Canal Walk in SA.

GobaN@businesslive.co.za
MojavuN@businesslive.co.za

Will the South African Reit rally last?

The listed property index has finally broken out of its four-year slumber but there’s mixed views on how much upside is left
Money & Investing
1 month ago

Attacq acquires rest of Mall of Africa for R1.07bn

Attacq reaches an agreement to acquire the remaining 20% of the mall, taking full ownership of the property
Companies
3 months ago

Hyprop’s portfolios report improvement in operations

Hyprop has benefited from a good tenant mix and increased footfall across the SA and Eastern Europe portfolio
Companies
1 month ago

Attacq strengthens balance sheet with sale of MAS stake

Attacq says the R2.7bn Waterfall City transaction with the Government Employment Pension Fund in 2023 bolstered Attacq’s balance sheet
Companies
5 months ago

The return to the malls

Long-suffering retail landlords are finally starting to see rentals rebound thanks to better than expected trading figures
Money & Investing
4 months ago

Attacq reports strong demand for its offices

Good infrastructure, amenities and quality offices in secure precincts drive demand for space
Companies
8 months ago

Pick n Pay up to date in rent despite getting blamed by Hyprop

Reit says the retail group is a potential risk but isn’t closing stores or asking for relief
Companies
4 months ago

Hyprop Investments acquires Table Bay Mall

Competition Commission approves the transaction without conditions
Companies
5 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Court ruling ends one of SA’s biggest copyright ...
Companies
2.
Renergen’s shares soar as it begins selling ...
Companies / Energy
3.
West’s tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles a ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Gold Fields to acquire Osisko Mining for R29bn
Companies / Mining
5.
Stanlib and JPMorgan executives reflect on ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Will the South African Reit rally last?

Money & Investing

Reit rally fizzles out

Money & Investing

The return to the malls

Money & Investing

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.