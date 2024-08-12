Hyprop and Attacq conclude sale of West African assets

Hyprop’s Canal Walk in Cape Town. Picture: SUPPLIED
SA property groups Attacq and Hyprop are selling their stakes in shopping malls across Nigeria and Ghana. Both companies are looking to focus on their investments in SA, while Hyprop also has a portfolio in Eastern Europe.
The deals involve the disposal of the companies’ holdings in Ikeja City Mall, Nigeria, as well as several prominent properties in Ghana, including Accra Mall, Kumasi City Mall and West Hills Mall.
The agreements comprise two major transactions. The first involves Attacq, through its subsidiary AIH International (AIHI), and Hyprop Mauritius, selling its interests in Ikeja City Mall. This sale includes AIHI’s 25% stake and Hyprop Mauritius’ 75% stake in Gruppo, the entity that owns Ikeja City Mall.
The total consideration for this transaction is $32m (about R583m), to be settled via the issuance of class A shares at $4.19 each in Lango Real Estate, the buyer.
The second transaction covers Attacq’s 50% interest in AttAfrica, which owns the Ghanaian properties. The consideration for this sale is about $27.31m, also to be settled through the issuance of Lango shares.
By exiting the Sub-Saharan African markets, Attacq said it aimed to concentrate on its domestic assets while relieving itself from associated guarantees to lenders. Hyprop said the transactions were in line with its stated intention to dispose of its Sub-Saharan Africa investments outside SA.
Both transactions are subject to regulatory approvals and consent from relevant financial and competition authorities and are set to be completed by the end of the year.
On completion, Attacq said it would hold about 4.3% of Lango’s share capital. The company recently agreed to acquire the remaining 20% share of the Mall of Africa from Atterbury Property Holdings for R1.07bn, giving Attacq Waterfall Investment Company full ownership of the mall.
Hyprop owns popular shopping malls including Rosebank Mall, Hyde Park Corner and Canal Walk in SA.
Hyprop and Attacq conclude sale of West African assets
Attention will shift back to investments in SA, while Hyprop also has a portfolio in Eastern Europe
