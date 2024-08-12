Emira secures 25% stake in DL Invest for about R1bn
Under the subscription agreement with the Polish group, Emira will invest about €55m
12 August 2024 - 19:38
Emira Property Fund has entered into multiple agreements with DL Invest Group and its fully owned subsidiary, DL Invest Group SA, that will see Emira acquiring a 25% managing interest in the issued shares of the Polish property company.
DL Invest, headquartered in Luxembourg, operates through its subsidiaries, collectively called the DL Group, which focuses on developing and managing logistics centres, mixed-use and office buildings, as well as retail parks across Poland...
