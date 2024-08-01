Capital & Regional expects demand for London retail space to remain strong
CEO Lawrence Hutchings says the company has managed to capitalise on strong demand despite challenging economic backdrop
01 August 2024 - 11:00
UK shopping centre owner Capital & Regional has reported a 17% rise in net rental income at the halfway stage as strong demand from retailers for space at its shopping centres remained steady, especially in London.
Net rental income for the six months to end-June rose to £13.7m from £11.7m a year ago, reflecting the affect of the Gyle acquisition that has been integrated into the portfolio with a 21% increase in statutory revenue to £34.5m...
