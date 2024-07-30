Alley Roads adds two directors to its board

Alley Roads Group CEO Barry Chapman. Picture :SUPPLIED
Property developer Alley Roads, which aims to grow its portfolio to 20,000 residential rental units and a further 20,000 student beds in the next seven years, has bulked up its board with two new members.
The company said on Tuesday that experienced architect Gilberto Martins had joined its board on May 1.
It said Martins was a seasoned professional in the public and private infrastructure sector, specialising in financial management planning, turnaround strategies and re-engineering procurement processes.
In addition to his 24 years’ experience in strategic planning, leadership and management, Martins served on various boards across the public and private sectors. He is a member of the Ekurhuleni Municipality Appeals Tribunal and lead administrator of the Emfuleni Local Municipality.
The property group, led by Barry Chapman, has also appointed Fatima Newman, who is set to join the board on Thursday.
Newman is the CEO of EasyHQ, a division of SA technology services company EOH. With extensive experience in management and executive roles across various sectors, Newman’s background includes stockbroking, asset management, corporate and investment finance, financial services, conflict resolution and strategic business issues.
Alley Roads founder and COO Ivan Pretorius welcomed the new board members, saying: “Their appointments will further deepen the governance and financial oversight capacity of the board, especially at a time when Alley Roads is positioned for significant growth.”
Founded in 2009, Alley Roads is a national property developer catering to lower- and middle-income households, with a portfolio of more than 7,500 affordable apartments and student accommodation. In 2022, the group achieved a landmark R325m funding deal with the World Bank Group’s International Finance Corporation.
Pretorius was enthusiastic about Alley Roads’ growth as with new apartments are added adding to its portfolio and alternative power solutions are being implemented across its properties.
Alley Roads adds two directors to its board
websterj@businesslive.co.za
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.