Hammerson cuts costs 16% in first half
The group is disposing of its entire interest in Value Retail for an enterprise value of £1.5bn, generating cash proceeds of about £600m
25 July 2024 - 11:15
Hammerson, the UK-based company that owns premium retail assets in Europe, managed to cut costs by 16% in the first half of the year and completed its £500m disposals programme, realigning its core portfolio to leading city centre destinations.
The group reported adjusted earnings of £50m for the six months ended June from £56m a year ago, the decline reflecting the effect of disposals. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were 1.0p from 1.1p before...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.