Redefine warns Gauteng water outages are a risk to insurance
Outages pose a greater threat than load-shedding to business operations and could lead to commercial buildings becoming uninsurable
24 July 2024 - 05:00
Redefine Properties has warned that disruptions to water supply in Gauteng far outweigh the effects of load-shedding.
The outages pose a greater threat to business operations and could lead to commercial buildings becoming uninsurable, it says...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.