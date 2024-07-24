PHP reports higher net rental income

UK-based Primary Health Properties, which listed on the JSE in October, has reported an almost 3% rise in adjusted earnings per share and a 1% rise in net rental income at the halfway stage of the financial year.
The company, a real-estate investment trust which invests in primary healthcare properties in the UK and Ireland on long-term leases, said on Wednesday that net rental income increased by 0.9% to £76.2m in the six months ended June. ..
