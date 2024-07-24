Balwin plans to build 7,300 rental units in next decade
Existing land parcels have been identified in Johannesburg east, Tshwane east and the Western Cape for the rental model
24 July 2024 - 09:05
Specialist residential property developer Balwin plans to expand its rental portfolio and develop up to 7,300 apartments for rental over the next 8-10 years.
Balwin has identified existing land parcels owned by the group for the first six build-to-rent developments consisting of up to 7,300 apartments in aggregate, it said in a statement on Wednesday. This represents about 20% of the company’s current unused land portfolio. ..
