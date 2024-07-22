Lighthouse disposes of Slovenian mall for nearly €69m
The disposal is consistent with Lighthouse's strategy of focusing on dominant and defensive malls in growing regions
22 July 2024 - 11:15
European retail landlord Lighthouse Properties has disposed of the Planet Koper mall in Slovenia for €68.75m.
The company, through its subsidiary Lighthouse Investments, has entered into an asset purchase and business transfer agreement with Slovenian-registered AC2, owned by ALFI RE, an alternative investment fund and Plavi Real Estate, a limited liability company registered in Croatia, for the disposal of the mall, it said on Monday...
