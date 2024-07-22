Hammerson to dispose of entire interest in Value Retail
It will dispose of Value Retail for an enterprise value of £1.5bn, generating cash proceeds of about £600m
22 July 2024 - 10:25
Hammerson, a UK-based company that owns premium retail assets in Europe, is to dispose of its entire interest in Value Retail for an enterprise value of £1.5bn, generating cash proceeds of about £600m.
The company said in a statement on Monday it had entered into a binding agreement for the disposal of Value Retail to Silver Bidco, a newly formed company incorporated in Jersey and established by certain affiliates of consumer-focused investment firm L Catterton...
