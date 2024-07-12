Burstone in talks on partnership with funds advised by Blackstone Europe affiliates
Burstone's shares jumped 5% on the news
12 July 2024 - 13:02
UPDATED 12 July 2024 - 14:33
Shares in international real estate firm Burstone jumped 5% on the JSE on Friday, after the company said it was in talks regarding the potential formation of a strategic partnership with funds advised by affiliates of Blackstone Europe.
In a statement on Friday, Burstone said that in response to the recent market speculation, shareholders were advised that it had “entered into exclusive negotiations regarding the potential formation of a strategic partnership with funds advised by affiliates of Blackstone Europe”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.