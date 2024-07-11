BEE investor sells entire shareholding in Vukile for nearly R820m
Following the secondary placement, Encha Properties will no longer be a shareholder in Vukile
11 July 2024 - 11:00
Encha Properties, Vukile Property Fund’s black economic empowerment investor, has sold its entire shareholding in Vukile in a secondary placement transaction valued at R819.66m.
Encha Properties Equity Investments announced in May it had agreed to certain amendments to its loan and security arrangements with Investec Bank, and would dispose of Vukile shares to meet certain capital and interest commitments...
