The premium Knightsbridge Office Park in Bryanston is a net-zero carbon building. Picture: SUPPLIED
Investor demand is exceeding supply in industrial and retail property markets, according to the findings of the second-quarter Property Broker Survey. Business Day TV spoke to John Loos, property sector strategist at FNB Commercial Property Finance, for more insight.
WATCH: Investor demand exceeds supply in industrial, retail property markets
Business Day TV speaks to John Loos, property sector strategist at FNB Commercial Property Finance
