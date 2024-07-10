Companies / Property

WATCH: Investor demand exceeds supply in industrial, retail property markets

Business Day TV speaks to John Loos, property sector strategist at FNB Commercial Property Finance

10 July 2024 - 20:57
The premium Knightsbridge Office Park in Bryanston is a net-zero carbon building. Picture: SUPPLIED
The premium Knightsbridge Office Park in Bryanston is a net-zero carbon building. Picture: SUPPLIED

Investor demand is exceeding supply in industrial and retail property markets, according to the findings of the second-quarter Property Broker Survey. Business Day TV spoke to John Loos, property sector strategist at FNB Commercial Property Finance, for more insight.

