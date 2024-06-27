Retail mall Docks Vauban in the port city of Le Havre, France, owned by Lighthouse Properties. Picture: SUPPLIED
Lighthouse Properties is set to bulk up its retail footprint in Iberia and it seems investors are already buying into the move. Property Writer for Financial Mail, Joan Muller, spoke to Business Day TV about the story.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: Will Lighthouse’s Iberian bet pay off?
Business Day TV spoke to Property Writer for Financial Mail, Joan Muller
Lighthouse Properties is set to bulk up its retail footprint in Iberia and it seems investors are already buying into the move. Property Writer for Financial Mail, Joan Muller, spoke to Business Day TV about the story.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.