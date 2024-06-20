Sirius buys two UK assets and sells two others
The company paid just more than £31m for the two properties
20 June 2024 - 09:32
Sirius Real Estate, the owner and operator of branded business and industrial parks in Germany and the UK, has completed the acquisitions of two industrial assets in the UK and sold two others.
The acquisitions — in Banbury, southeast England, and Wembley — were bought for just over £31m, representing a 9.2% net initial yield (NIY) including acquisition costs. ..
