NewRiver granted extension to make possible offer for Capital & Regional
UK’s Panel on Takeovers and Mergers consented to an extension to facilitate discussions
20 June 2024 - 10:19
Capital & Regional has asked the UK’s Panel on Takeovers and Mergers to extend the deadline for NewRiver Reit to make an offer for the UK shopping centre owner.
The takeover panel had consented to an extension to facilitate discussions with NewRiver, Capital & Regional said in a statement on Thursday...
