WATCH: Schroder Real Estate posts ‘resilient’ half-year earnings

Business Day TV speaks to Jeff O’Dwyer, fund manager for Schroder Real Estate Investment Management

19 June 2024 - 21:05
Schroder recently acquired a sustainable industrial warehouse in Alkmaar in the Netherlands for €11m. Picture: SUPPLIED
Schroder recently acquired a sustainable industrial warehouse in Alkmaar in the Netherlands for €11m. Picture: SUPPLIED

Schroder Real Estate has managed to shrug off the impact of high interest rates. For the half-year period, it reported a 3% rise in underlying EPRA earnings, boosted by rental growth. Business Day TV discussed the performance with Jeff O’Dwyer, fund manager for Schroder Real Estate Investment Management.

