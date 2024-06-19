Schroder recently acquired a sustainable industrial warehouse in Alkmaar in the Netherlands for €11m. Picture: SUPPLIED
Schroder Real Estate has managed to shrug off the impact of high interest rates. For the half-year period, it reported a 3% rise in underlying EPRA earnings, boosted by rental growth. Business Day TV discussed the performance with Jeff O’Dwyer, fund manager for Schroder Real Estate Investment Management.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Schroder Real Estate posts ‘resilient’ half-year earnings
Business Day TV speaks to Jeff O’Dwyer, fund manager for Schroder Real Estate Investment Management
