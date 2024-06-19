Schroder delivers rental growth in first half of financial year
Management successfully completed refinancings, which has further strengthened the balance sheet
19 June 2024 - 08:52
Schroder European real estate investment trust, a company that invests in European growth cities and regions, has delivered rental growth at the halfway stage of the financial year, largely offsetting the effects of higher interest rates.
The group grew underlying earnings from operational activities (EPRA) 3% to €4.3m for the six months ended March, it said in a statement on Wednesday...
