Delta sells ‘LexisNexis’ property to Icebolethu Funerals
Proceeds of R32.5m from loss-making building will be used to reduce loan-to-value to 60.7%
11 June 2024 - 18:46
Delta Property Fund, which is a landlord to government and corporate tenants nationwide, has sold the “LexisNexis” property in Durban to Icebolethu Funerals for nearly R40m.
This as the company, which is valued at over R207m on the JSE, disposes of its non-strategic assets to reduce debt, cut costs and lower vacancies. ..
