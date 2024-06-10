WATCH: Outlook for Sirius Real Estate

Andrew Coombs, Sirius Real Estate CEO. Picture: SUPPLIED
Sirius Real Estate recently recorded its 20th progressive dividend payout despite macroeconomic and geopolitical volatility. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Andrew Coombs about Sirius’ performance of late, as well as the outlook for the owner and operator of branded business and industrial parks.
Outlook for Sirius Real Estate
Business Day TV spoke to Sirius Real Estate CEO Andrew Coombs
