Vukile Property Fund CEO Laurence Rapp. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Vukile Property Fund has lifted its dividend by 10.5% as the group managed to increase funds from operations per share by 6.7% during the year to end-March. Business Day TV spoke to Laurence Rapp, CEO of Vukile Property Fund, for more insight.
WATCH: Vukile CEO Laurence Rapp discusses strategy after improved results
