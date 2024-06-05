Companies / Property

WATCH: Vukile CEO Laurence Rapp discusses strategy after improved results

Business Day TV spoke to Laurence Rapp, CEO of Vukile Property Fund

05 June 2024 - 20:09
Vukile Property Fund CEO Laurence Rapp. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Vukile Property Fund has lifted its dividend by 10.5% as the group managed to increase funds from operations per share by 6.7% during the year to end-March. Business Day TV spoke to Laurence Rapp, CEO of Vukile Property Fund, for more insight.

