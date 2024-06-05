Vukile increases dividend by 10.5%
The company expects ‘significant increase in deal flow in the sector’ but access to capital at an appropriate cost remains a challenge
05 June 2024 - 09:11
Vukile Property Fund has reported an increase in funds from operations (FFO) per share as well as a larger dividend for the year to end-March.
FFO per share, which is used by real estate and other investment trusts to define the cash flow from trust operations, rose 6.7% to 154.2c for the year to end-March. It declared a final dividend of 72.1c, taking the total dividend to 124.2c, up 10.5% from the previous year...
