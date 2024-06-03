MAS Real Estate grows from robust trade in Europe
Overall, like-for-like footfall for the four months to end-April was 5% above the same period in 2023
03 June 2024 - 10:34
MAS Real Estate says consumption remained strong in all Central and Eastern European countries in which the group operates during the first four months of the 2024 calendar year, with all its properties benefiting from robust trading.
Overall, like-for-like footfall for the four months to end-April was 5% above the same period in 2023, and tenants’ sales per square metre exceeded prior year levels by 6%, both in enclosed malls and in open-air malls, it said in a statement on Monday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.