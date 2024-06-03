Fairvest increases first-half distribution
The distribution per B share for the full-year is expected at the upper end of guidance of between 41.5c and 42.5c per share
03 June 2024 - 09:30
Fairvest has reported an increase in distributable income at the halfway stage of its financial year, and expects net property income growth, on a like-for-like basis, to exceed inflation and positive renewal reversion from all sectors for the full-year.
The group, which owns retail centres in rural areas and small towns, declared a distribution of 67.83c per A share and 21.24c per B share for the six months ended March...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.