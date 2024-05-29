Spear completes sale of Liberty Life building to Capitec Bank
Spear is using the R400m proceeds to settle debt and for the Emira Western Cape property portfolio acquisition
29 May 2024 - 13:17
Spear Reit, the Western Cape-focused property fund, has completed the sale of the Liberty Life Building to Capitec Bank for R400m.
The company announced in February it had entered into a sale of rental enterprise agreement with Capitec Bank for the disposal of the property, known as Erf 6281 Montague Gardens, and the rental enterprise conducted by Spear on the property, as a going concern...
