Vukile will not make an offer for Capital & Regional
Group has been unable to reach agreement with major shareholder Growthpoint on terms
28 May 2024 - 15:00
Vukile Property Fund would not be making an offer to take control of UK shopping centre owner Capital & Regional, the group said on Tuesday.
Last week Capital & Regional confirmed it had received a nonbinding indicative proposal from Vukile regarding a possible cash and share offer. The proposal was made on April 19...
