WATCH: Spear navigates ‘challenging’ year

Business Day TV speaks to Spear Reit CEO Quintin Rossi

22 May 2024 - 20:26
The Bloemhof building in Tygervalley is one of Spear REIT's properties. Picture: SUPPLIED
Spear Reit has described its past year as challenging but the real estate investment trust still managed to grow. The firm grew revenue by 5.9% and this, coupled with consistent cash flows from operating activities, prompted Spear’s board to approve an annual average payout ratio of 95% for the year. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Quintin Rossi for more insight.

