Spear full year distribution up 3.8%
Distribution per share for the year ended February rose to 78.86c from 75.97c a year ago
22 May 2024 - 10:51
Spear Reit, the Western Cape-focused property fund, has reported a 3.8% rise in its full-year distribution per share as the Reit sector in SA struggles to make a full recovery and continues to be traded below net asset value levels.
Distribution per share for the year ended February rose to 78.86c from 75.97c a year ago, it said in a statement on Wednesday. ..
