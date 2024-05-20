Balwin Properties‘ The Huntsman development in Somerset West in the Western Cape. Picture: SUPPLIED/BALWIN PROPERTIES
Balwin Properties has withheld an annual dividend and has posted a 50% decline in full-year profit as high interest rates, inflationary increases and prolonged stages of load-shedding affected consumer demand, loan affordability and investment in fixed property. Business Day TV discussed the company’s performance with its CEO Steve Brookes.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Balwin CEO Steve Brookes talks strategy after profit slump
Business Day TV speaks to Brookes after Balwin withholds dividend
