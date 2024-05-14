Companies / Property

WATCH: Octodec posts 6.4% fall in first-half distributable earnings

Business Day TV spoke to Octodec’s financial director, Anabel Vieira

14 May 2024 - 16:04
by Business Day TV
Octodec Investments. Picture: SUPPLIED
Business Day TV caught up with Octodec’s financial director, Anabel Vieira, for a closer look at the company’s financials at the half-year mark.

