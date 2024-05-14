Companies / Property

WATCH: Equites full-year distribution in line with guidance

Business Day TV speaks to Equites CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan

14 May 2024 - 20:50
Equites developed a distribution centre for Amazon in Peterborough in the UK. Picture: SUPPLIED
Equites developed a distribution centre for Amazon in Peterborough in the UK. Picture: SUPPLIED

Equites Property Fund has reported a distribution per share of 131.12c for the year through February, in line with guidance. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan.

Equites Property Fund has reported a distribution per share of 131.12 cents for the year through February, in line with guidance. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan.

