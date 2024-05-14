Delta disposes of properties for R105m
It plans two further disposals for a combined cash consideration of R19.3m
14 May 2024 - 11:05
Delta Property Fund, which has a predominantly government tenant base, has completed the disposal of three properties for a consideration of R105.1m.
Delta said it had successfully concluded the disposals of 5 Walnut in Durban; Sediba, Fountain & VLU Buildings in Bloemfontein; and Cape Road in Gqeberha. The combined building gross lettable areas are 29,759m2, of which 65.7% was vacant at the date of transfer, it said in a statement on Tuesday...
