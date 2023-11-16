Burstone’s SA and European portfolios post strong rental growth
The group is seeing signs of improved vacancy rates in SA and positive rental reversions in Europe
16 November 2023 - 09:28
Burstone Group, formerly Investec Property Fund, says its SA and European portfolios performed well amid a challenging economic environment.
For the six months to end-September, the SA and European portfolios reported like-for-like net property income growth of 2% and 7.9%, respectively...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.