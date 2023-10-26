Western Cape leaps to Balwin’s top revenue contributor
Families downscaling to smaller homes in secure lifestyle estates drive apartment sales in the region
26 October 2023 - 08:29
UPDATED 26 October 2023 - 17:44
Balwin Properties, SA’s specialist residential property developer, says the Western Cape has emerged as its top revenue contributor as higher interest rates resulted in homeowners downscaling to smaller homes in secure lifestyle estates.
For the first time in Balwin’s history, the Western Cape apartment sales revenue rose 10% to 42%. The region sold 402 apartments compared with 279 and 153 in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, respectively...
