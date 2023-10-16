Calgro M3 cashes in on raised advertising spending to lure customers
Revenue rises 13.5% despite selling fewer units as sale prices improved, including by 13.9% in residential property development
16 October 2023 - 07:53
Affordable housing and memorial parks developer Calgro M3 has reaped the benefits of spending more on advertising to get possible customers spending in the tough economic environment in which high interest rates have weighed on the property sector.
The company, valued at about R550m on the JSE, said on Monday in its results for the six months to end-August that this included digital marketing, investing in artificial intelligence and the “offering of additional incentives to clients” to boost sales...
