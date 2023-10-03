Sirius sells property in Germany, buys two in UK

German business park and storage warehouse owner Sirius Real Estate has sold one of its business parks in Germany and bought two assets in the UK.
The Kassel business park in the southwest of Germany for €7.3m (R147.1m), a premium of about 5% to its book value of €6.95m, the company, valued at about R23.3bn on the JSE, said on Tuesday...
