Sapoa works with industry bodies to boost skills development
Partnership with National Business Initiative places 85 unemployed learners in Cape Town and Gauteng
02 October 2023 - 05:00
The SA Property Owners Association (Sapoa), the country’s industry body, has collaborated with the Institute of Real Estate Management (Irem) and the National Business Initiative (NBI) to boost skills development in the real estate sector.
Sapoa announced the partnerships at its annual convention, highlighting the need to develop skills in the sector and promote professionalism for asset and property management through Irem. ..
