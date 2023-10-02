Calgro M3 shares jump after flagging profit rise
Headline earnings per share could rise as much as 48% in the half year ended August
02 October 2023 - 12:05
Calgro M3, the affordable housing and memorial parks developer, has advised shareholders to expect improved earnings when it publishes its half-year results in mid-October, boosted by the mix of units developed and sold which diversified its revenues.
Revenue is anticipated to have increased by about 13.5% for the six months ended August, Calgro said in a trading update. Headline earnings per share (Heps) are expected to rise between 28.4% and 48.4% from 57c in the prior year. ..
