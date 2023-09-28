Emira reports improvement in SA portfolio
Property group’s tenant retention initiatives see overall vacancy rate falling to 4.3% in the six months to end-August
28 September 2023 - 13:55
Emira Property Fund says its SA portfolio remains resilient despite the tough operating environment, with vacancies continuing to decline.
For the five months ended August 31, SA portfolio vacancies improved from 4.7% in March to 4.3%, with 83% of leases that matured during the period retained when measured by gross lettable area...
