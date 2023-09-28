Burstone Group says its SA and European portfolios remain strong
The company stays focused on optimising its existing portfolio and enhancing the quality of recurring earnings
28 September 2023 - 19:37
Burstone Group, the former Investec Property Fund, says that with the completion of the internalisation of its SA and European businesses it is focused on driving growth initiatives to unlock value-add opportunities.
In its pre-close and voluntary trading update for the interim period ending September 30, Burstone said portfolio optimisation, enhancing the quality of recurring earnings, reducing the cost of occupation, exiting noncore assets and extracting cost savings in the European platform remain its strategic objectives...
