Re-tenanting and mall upgrades benefit Hyprop
Trading at its SA and Eastern Europe shopping centres has increased
21 September 2023 - 18:34
Hyprop Investments, which owns Rosebank Mall, Hyde Park Corner and Canal Walk as well as malls in Eastern Europe, says having the right tenant mix and mall upgrades lead to better performance.
In its 2023 financial year results, Hyprop’s SA portfolio tenant turnover increased by 12.8% and 15.9% in Eastern Europe. Average monthly foot count grew 5.2% in SA and 14.3% in Eastern Europe...
