Companies / Property

Residential property sector pain to continue into 2024

Growth in mortgage loans has slowed, with bad debt rising, says Nicky Weimar, Nedbank group chief economist

BL Premium
20 September 2023 - 19:50
by Denise Mhlanga

SA’s residential property sector remains under pressure from slowing demand and growth in mortgage loans due to the effects of interest rate hikes.

This is according to Nicky Weimar, group chief economist at Nedbank, who was speaking at the SA Property Owners Association (Sapoa) Annual Convention and Property Networking on Wednesday...

Subscribe now to unlock this article.

Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).

There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.

Cancel anytime.

Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.