Residential property sector pain to continue into 2024
Growth in mortgage loans has slowed, with bad debt rising, says Nicky Weimar, Nedbank group chief economist
20 September 2023 - 19:50
SA’s residential property sector remains under pressure from slowing demand and growth in mortgage loans due to the effects of interest rate hikes.
This is according to Nicky Weimar, group chief economist at Nedbank, who was speaking at the SA Property Owners Association (Sapoa) Annual Convention and Property Networking on Wednesday...
