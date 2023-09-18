Fairvest records positive rental reversions and vacancy reductions
Its office and industrial portfolios earmarked for sale continue to see strong demand for space
18 September 2023 - 15:20
Fairvest says its focus on tenant retention and leasing activity has seen portfolio vacancies reduce from 5.96% in March to 5.3% in August.
The office and industrial portfolios earmarked for sale as part of the company’s strategy to focus only on retail continue to see vacancies reduce with strong leasing activity...
