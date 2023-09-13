Growthpoint reports annual growth but warns of dip in 2024
The real-estate company says its performance in SA will be linked to the country’s economic health
13 September 2023 - 09:48
SA’s largest listed real- estate company, Growthpoint Properties, reported growth in its annual payout to shareholders, but warned that it was expected to fall in its new financial year as interest-rate hikes and global economic uncertainty took their toll.
“Our performance in SA in the 2024 financial year will be linked to the country’s economic health,” the company, valued at about R39.6bn on the JSE, said in its results for the year to end-June...
