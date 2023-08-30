Dipula expects strong retail trading in the medium term
Improved consumer and business confidence could boost retail sector performance
30 August 2023 - 15:50
Diversified real estate investment trust (Reit) Dipula Income Fund expects its convenience, rural and township malls to outperform in the short to medium term.
Vacancies continue to fall, remaining in single digits, while demand for space is growing, especially for nondiscretionary spend retailers such as supermarkets and basic clothing, for example...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.