Vukile issues R526m unsecured bond
Debt and capital market investors supportive of the company’s business model
28 August 2023 - 13:32
Vukile Property Fund has issued R526m of senior unsecured corporate bonds, of which R375m was used to settle the five-year note which matured on August 27, 2023.
CEO Laurence Rapp said three-year notes of R200m and five-year notes of R326m were placed at margins of 130 basis points and 144 basis points respectively — and both priced at levels better than guidance...
