Transcend revels in high rental demand
Affordable, quality apartments and rising interest rates force many to rent, which bodes well for the property fund
27 July 2023 - 13:04
The JSE-listed Transcend Residential Property Fund, which services the low-to-middle-income segment of SA’s affordable rental market, says rental collections are close to 100% due to high demand for its properties.
Across the group, rentals range between R4,500-R8,000 per month, as these assets are situated close to major transport nodes and economic opportunities...
