SA Corporate seals deal on Indluplace takeover
The residential-focused property investor will make its final payment to shareholders next week before delisting
18 July 2023 - 10:33
Residential-focused Indluplace Properties has received approval for its takeover by fellow JSE-listed real estate investment trust (Reit) SA Corporate Real Estate and will make its last payment to shareholders at the end of July.
The company, valued at about R337m on the JSE, said the total clean-out distributions of R80.1m for the nine months to end-June will amount to 7.74c per share...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now