Growthpoint flags lower distributable income

SA’s biggest Reit expects distributable income growth to be muted in 2023 and to decline in 2024

22 June 2023 - 13:19 Nico Gous

Growthpoint expects to report muted earnings growth for the 12 months to end-June and has warned of a decline in distributable income per share (DIPS) in 2024 as a result of load-shedding and higher local and international interest rates.

The JSE-listed property company, which owns and manages an array of properties spanning SA, Africa, Australia and Eastern Europe, said unfavourable economic conditions in its home market are being worsened by frequent power outages and political uncertainty...

