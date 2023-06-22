Business Day TV talks to Wessel Joubert from Oyster Catcher Investments
ANC should get out of the way of private sector solutions
The minister in the presidency has condemned the media for focusing on ‘a small issue’ of an SA aeroplane grounded at a Warsaw airport
Former secretary-general is a good organiser and will make an important addition to the EFF’s high command
Shoprite’s CEO earned 1,081 times more than the company’s internal minimum wage in 2022
Business Day TV speaks to Chinese consul general in Johannesburg, Tang Zhongdong
The move will generate extra state income of up to $271m for the remainder of 2023
Australia coach Andrew McDonald is confident Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne can rebound from rare twin failures in the opening Ashes Test.
The multiple champ has yet to finish a race this season as he rides his bike beyond its limits
Growthpoint expects to report muted earnings growth for the 12 months to end-June and has warned of a decline in distributable income per share (DIPS) in 2024 as a result of load-shedding and higher local and international interest rates.
The JSE-listed property company, which owns and manages an array of properties spanning SA, Africa, Australia and Eastern Europe, said unfavourable economic conditions in its home market are being worsened by frequent power outages and political uncertainty...
Growthpoint flags lower distributable income
SA’s biggest Reit expects distributable income growth to be muted in 2023 and to decline in 2024
