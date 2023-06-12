Companies / Property

Vukile ups dividend amid hopes for larger 2024 payout

The occupancy rate of its SA portfolio is at its highest in almost two decades

12 June 2023 - 09:10 Nico Gous

Vukile Property Fund, which owns malls in SA and Spain, increased its total dividend for its 2023 financial year and expects it to grow further in its new financial year amid lower-than-expected pressure on consumers over the past 18 months.

Higher interest rates are starting to bite, the real estate investment trust (Reit) said, but it believes its business is “well insulated against reduced spending, both through the defensive nature of our tenant mix and because of the annuity income nature of our rental income”...

